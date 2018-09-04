2019 Chevy Sonic: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

The Chevrolet Sonic has been on sale in the US since the 2012 model year, when it replaced the Aveo that was sold from 2004 to 2011. The Sonic received a full refresh in 2017, so for 2019, not much is new for the subcompact, aside from the deletion of one engine option.

The Sonic is offered in both four-door sedan and five-door hatchback body styles. It slots in between the Spark city car and the Cruze compact in Chevrolet's US lineup.

Click here to read our most recent Chevrolet Sonic review.

Powertrain and specs

All Sonics come with a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 138 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque, which is pretty robust when compared with other subcompact hatches and sedans. Power is routed to the front wheels by either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

Manual-transmission Sonics are the most efficient in the lineup, returning an EPA-estimated 28 miles per gallon in the city and 38 mpg highway. Automatic versions, meanwhile, get 26/34 mpg. Those figures are rather competitive with the Ford Fiesta's 27/37 mpg and Hyundai Accent's 28/38 mpg. However, subcompacts like the Toyota Yaris can return up to 30/36 mpg, while the Honda Fit boasts up to 33/40 mpg.

Interior

The Chevrolet Sonic offers plenty of interior room for up to five passengers. Sedan trunk space is a respectable 14.9 cubic feet, which beats the Ford Fiesta sedan's 12.8 cubic feet and the Hyundai Accent's 13.7. The Sonic hatchback offers up to 47.7 cubic feet of cargo volume with the rear seats folded, which massacres the Fiesta hatchback's max cargo volume of 25.4 cubic feet. The Honda Fit, however, is a touch more commodious at 52.7 cubic feet.

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

Technology

The Sonic stands out in its class when it comes to standard tech. All Sonics are fitted with a 7-inch touchscreen that supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth streaming. Additionally, Chevrolet equips the Sonic with a standard 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, and throws in a free month (up to 3GB) of data coverage from AT&T. On top of that, Chevy adds a free month of OnStar, which includes turn-by-turn navigation, stolen-vehicle locating and emergency and roadside services assistance.

There's a lack of standard driver assistance systems on the Sonic, but higher trims offer lane-departure warning and forward-collision alert. A dearth of standard driver aids isn't uncommon for cars that start around $15,000, but the Toyota Yaris is an exception with standard forward-collision alert, lane-departure warning and automatic high beams.

Options and pricing

Sonic base prices range from $15,420 to $21,595, which is similar to other subcompacts in the segment. The Sonic Sedan is offered in three trims (LS, LT and Premier), while the hatchback is offered in just the latter two.

The Sonic LS comes with power door locks, remote keyless entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel, four-speaker audio system, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, hill-start assist, auto on/off headlights with daytime LEDs and 15-inch steel wheels with bolt-on covers.

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

LT models offer cruise control, six-speaker audio with satellite radio, power windows, power outside mirrors with heating, remote start for hatchback models and 15-inch aluminum wheels (16-inch on hatch). Finally, the top-spec Premier trim comes with standard features like heated and power-adjustable front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start and 17-inch painted aluminum wheels. Also, the Premier hatchback comes standard with sport suspension.

All Sonic hatchbacks come standard with the RS sport-appearance package, which includes a body kit, fog lights, rear spoiler, flat-bottom steering wheel and piano-black flourishes on the instrument panel.

Availability

The 2019 Chevrolet Sonic is on sale nationwide now.