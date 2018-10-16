2019 Cadillac XT5: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

The 2019 Cadillac XT5 enters its third year on the market as the replacement for the Cadillac SRX that was sold from 2004 to 2016. Cadillac's best seller is built in Spring Hill, Tennessee where General Motors used to manufacture vehicles from the now-defunct Saturn brand.

Powertrain and specs

All XT5s come with a 3.6-liter V6 engine paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The V6 is good for 310 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque, which is more powerful than the standard 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engines found in the Range Rover Velar and Jaguar F-Pace. Cadillac's V6 is also peppier than the V6 found in the Lexus RX 350 with 295 horsepower and 268 pound-feet of torque.

The standard, front-wheel drive XT5 can achieve an EPA-estimated 19 miles per gallon in the city and 26 mpg highway. The all-wheel drive model is good for 18/25 city/highway mpg, which is a touch less than the RX 350 at 20/27 mpg for front-wheel drive models and 19/26 with all-wheel drive. The XT5 is more efficient, however, than the Mercedes-Benz GLE400 4Matic at 17/23 city/highway mpg.

Interior

Cadillac's midsize luxury SUV offers enough space inside for up to five occupants, but its 63 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity is behind the Jaguar F-Pace (63.5 cubic feet), Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class (80.3) and Range Rover Velar (70), but ahead of the Lexus RX (56.3).

Enlarge Image Jim Fets/Cadillac

Technology

Unlike its competition, the XT5 comes standard with a healthy suite of tech features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on an 8-inch touchscreen. Cadillac also throws in HD and satellite radio along with an eight-speaker Bose premium audio system plus 4G LTE Wi-Fi.

The XT5 may be abundant with standard tech features, but aside from rear parking sensors, Cadillac takes a page out of the Mercedes GLE400's playbook by being stingy on standard driver assistance features. Adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and lane-keep assist are optional. The Lexus RX offers all those features standard.

Options and pricing

Base prices for the 2019 XT5 range between $41,695 and $65,895 plus $995 for destination. That pricing is more in line with compact crossovers like the BMW X3 and Volvo XC60 than midsizers like the GLE-Class that starts at $56,695 with destination.

The standard XT5 comes with 18-inch wheels, keyless access, a power liftgate, sliding and reclining rear seats and a power tilt and telescoping steering column plus dual-zone climate control. The $48,495 XT5 Luxury adds a panoramic sunroof, automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, collision-mitigation braking, rear cross-traffic alert, rain-sensing wipers, a heated steering wheel with heated driver and front-passenger seats plus wireless charging.

Enlarge Image Jim Fets/Cadillac

$54,195 moves you up to the XT5 Premium Luxury trim and with that comes 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, LED illumination inside the exterior door handles, a 14-speaker Bose Studio Surround Sound System, embedded navigation, electronic performance suspension dampers, front-seat ventilation, heated rear seats and three-zone climate control.

Finally, the $65,895 XT5 Platinum comes with compulsory all-wheel drive, stainless steel skid plates front and rear, semi-aniline leather upholstery, leather on the dash and door trim, a head-up display, 360-degree camera, a hands-free liftgate, adaptive cruise control, rear automatic braking, automatic high beams plus autonomous parallel and perpendicular parking.

Availability

The 2019 Cadillac XT5 is on sale nationwide now.