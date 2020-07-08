Zero Motorcycles Cash for Carbon will give you $1,500 for your gasoline-powered bike

Zero

There's no getting around the fact that electric motorcycles are still expensive. Don't get me wrong, they're great and offer a unique riding experience, but you're definitely paying for the privilege.

Zero Motorcycles is hoping to take some of the sting out of switching from a bike that runs on old-fashioned dino squeezings to one that only uses electrons by offering its Cash for Carbon program, announced on Wednesday. The program will provide an increased trade-in bonus to those who want to swap out their internal combustion bikes.

How much will you get if you decide to go this route? Try $1,500 on top of what your trade was normally valued at. Not bad, right? But there's a catch, and it's that this program is only for those who are buying Zero's top-tier SR/S and SR/F bikes.

The good news is that the SR/S is fantastic, and since the SR/F is mechanically identical, it's not going to let you down in the fun department either. When I reviewed the SR/S earlier this year, my biggest complaint had nothing to do with the riding experience, but rather, the cost of entry.

It's still not a cheap bike for the level of performance it offers even when subtracting the extra $1,500 from the Cash for Carbon program, plus any federal, state or local tax incentives that buyers may or may not qualify for -- but that does reduce the price gulf enough that it's seriously worth considering.

Zero is going to offer Cash for Carbon through Aug. 15, so if you're thinking about making the switch, do it soon.