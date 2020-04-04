2020 Zero SR/S: Shockingly good but expensive

Zero's SR/S is a fully faired version of its SR/F Streetfighter.
It has a single electric motor that produces 110 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque.
It's lithium-ion battery pack gives it a range of 161 miles in the city.
The riding experience is unlike any internal combustion bike I've ridden.
The electric motor provides an effortless wave of torque and very little noise.
The SR/S is equipped with radially mounted dual front brake calipers by a company called J. Juan.
The suspension is a Big Piston setup from Showa.
The SR/S shares its electric guts with the SR/F and as such, is pretty well sorted.
The bike has a belt final drive and no transmission.
The motor's finned case was painted a handsome shade of bronze on my test bike, and it worked well against the gray paint of the bodywork.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this emission-free Zero.