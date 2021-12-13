Yes, a radar detector can ruin the C8 Corvette's mirrors

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Mirrors, windshields and typical static elements of a car aren't simple pieces of glass anymore. Electronics, for better or worse, flood modern vehicles, and the latest C8-generation Chevrolet Corvette isn't an outlier. A new technical service bulletin from parent carmaker General Motors underscores such a statement.

Released in late November, the bulletin details how a radar detector can ruin the sports car's side view mirrors. For owners that hard-wire a radar detector behind the rearview mirror, the aftermarket device can change voltage levels in the vehicle, and specifically targets the side mirrors. This can result in dimmed pieces of glass, or a disturbing image of randomly generated line patterns left in the glass.

General Motors

An electrical connector can over-volt the mirrors and cause the problem, and it's not something a dealer will cover under warranty, mind you. For now, all GM advises is for a technician to unplug the radar detector and replace the side mirror as needed.

There's always a risk adding aftermarket parts and components, and for now, GM's not sure why this is happening. But it's probably best to skip the radar detector in a new Corvette to avoid what looks like digital worms in your side mirror.