We received an email from Professor Keith B. in Sacramento, California, that echoes a common theme:

I have a 2008 BMW 528i. Initially I could scroll through my contacts, identify a number to call, and call it without trouble. Then my contacts would appear but not consistently. Yesterday I couldn't get the phone to work at all, even after turning off Bluetooth to reintroduce the auto software to my phone. The dealer told me it was Apple's iOS upgrades that were causing the problem and that BMW software engineers were working with Apple to resolve the compatibility issue. Any ideas as to a solution?

I've grappled with issues like this a number of times across various cars we are sent for review that we test with the latest smartphones. It's frustrating when two major, sophisticated tech companies can't get or keep their tech working together.

Now Playing: Watch this: Why did my iPhone stop working with my BMW?

The big picture is that carmakers and phonemakers move in different circles and at different RPMs, with mobile updates coming much more frequently than dashboard updates. And regardless of frequency, incompatibility can arise when the two parties just don't keep their code in sync, often when the mobile platform does a unilateral update that breaks the connection.

There is also a "frenemies" factor at work here: Carmakers like mobile device companies but don't love them. BMW wants you to use its own ConnectedDrive software but knows it has to accommodate CarPlay, inviting Apple into the valuable in-car data stream, which blunts the appetite for a proud and profitable BMW tech offering. Which one do you think they keep up at all costs? I can hardly recall a time when a carmaker allowed its own head unit software to break, with one notable Lexus exception a few years ago.

The workarounds I have for a problem like Keith is having are fair to middling: