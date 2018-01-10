We rode in the drift-record-setting BMW M5 at CES

Now Playing: Watch this: Take a break from the tech at CES with some old-school...

On Dec. 11, 2017 BMW shredded some tires on the new M5 and set two Guinness World Records for Greatest Distance Vehicle Drift in 8 Hours and Longest Twin Vehicle Drift (Water Assisted). The company was on hand at CES with the M5, and we just had to grab a ride. If you're a bit CES-ed out, enjoy some old-school tire slaying with BMW Chief Driving Instructor Matt Mullins behind the wheel.

Hyundai FCEV: We tackle 240 desert miles from LA to Vegas in Hyundai's new fuel cell prototype.

