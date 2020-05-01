Waze navigation app beta tests lane guidance feature

Enlarge Image Angela Lang/CNET

Navigation apps for smartphones decidedly changed how we travel in the past decade, and more often, they rival built-in navigation functions found in new cars. But if there's one thing missing from Waze, one of the most popular navigation apps, it's lane guidance.

Have no fear because it appears that's going to change. GeekTime first reported that Waze beta testers are receiving lane guidance on the Waze app. The feature tells drivers which lane they should stay in to reach a highway exit, and it can be mighty helpful. It's pretty easy to stick to the furthest lane from the exits only to suddenly see the exit quickly approaching. Sometimes, it's not safe to change over multiple lanes to reach the exit.

A screenshot from a beta tester shows the app's display now includes four arrows at the top of the screen with one highlighted to show the best lane to reach the exit without much difficulty. The end graphics could look different as the feature makes its way through beta testing and hopefully becomes part of the app for users at large.

Google, which owns Waze, already includes the lane guidance feature. Yet, Waze has remained consistent popular for its crowd-sourced conditions functions. Users can tap to alert drivers to traffic jams, road hazards and even police.