Waze launches Halo voice guidance, graphics to celebrate series' 20th anniversary

Waze

It's been 20 years since Halo debuted on Microsoft's first video game console, the Xbox, and that makes me feel old. Aside from my personal feelings, it's a monumental occasion for the franchise as it gears up for the release of Halo Infinite. And now, Waze is getting in on the fun. The navigation app as of Tuesday now features Halo-themed voice guidance and graphics if you're ready to bring Master Chief and co. along for the ride.

The update includes Master Chief's voice for directional guidance, special Halo-themed icons for Wazers and users can convert their vehicle icon to a UNSC Warthog. But, if you're more into playing the antagonist, the update also includes the Banished war chief, Escharum. Users can choose Escharum's voice for their directions, too, or swap their vehicle for a Ghost.

Waze is darn good at picking up fun promotions like this. We've seen other limited-time updates to include the voices of Batman and even the hosts of the Grand Tour. Like past updates, these special voices won't call out street names. Instead, they provide basic voice guidance. Nevertheless, it's plenty fun and I'll be ready to take orders from Master Chief himself the next time I set out for a road trip -- because I'm a nerd at heart.