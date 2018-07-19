Google's Android Auto software has been updated to allow users to select Waze as their navigation app when using the automotive interface on the phone.

Last year, Google's Android Auto interface for cars gained the option to select Waze for navigation, but only when connected to a compatible car's dashboard display. However, users who prefer or need to run Android directly on their smartphones have had no choice aside from Google Maps. This week's update fixes the ommision.

Screenshot by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Choosing Waze on the Android Auto phone interface is handled just like it is in the car. Double-tapping the navigation icon in the bottom bar now brings up a list of available navigation apps where you can select Waze if it's installed and set up on your device. The advantage of using Waze inside Android Auto, rather than just opening the app, is that the new method also grants fast access to all of the audio, media and messaging apps that are also compatible with Google's car mode.

For now, Google Maps and Waze -- which is owned by Google -- are the only Android Auto navigation choices available. Recently, Apple also announced that it will be supporting third-party navigation apps, including Waze, in its updated Apple CarPlay software.