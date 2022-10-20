Waymo One Brings Self-Driving Ride Service to Los Angeles

Waymo One is a commercial ride-hailing service like no other. Its driverless vehicles have been shuffling passengers around the Phoenix and San Francisco areas, and soon, it'll expand to one of the largest metropolitan areas in the US.

Waymo this week announced that it will expand its Waymo One driverless ride-hailing service to the Los Angeles area. A specific timeline was not offered, with Waymo's blog post only saying that its vehicles will "begin driving autonomously in several central districts over the coming months." Waymo also said in its blog post that its services will be offered around-the-clock.

The company said it has been working with several partners for its rollout, including Mothers Against Drunk Driving's California chapter, as well as the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition.

Waymo One first opened its driverless vehicles' doors to the public in late 2020, when it began full commercial ride-hailing in the Phoenix area using a fleet of Chrysler Pacifica minivans outfitted with the hardware and software required for autonomous operation. It even offers rides to and from Phoenix's Sky Harbor airport. In 2021, Waymo One expanded to San Francisco, starting first as a "Trusted Tester" program open to just a select few with a safety driver behind the wheel.