Watch our CES 2018 autonomous car panel: Getting From Here to There

Livestream

You've heard about them, and perhaps even driven in one already. Self-driving cars are getting closer and closer to reality, and we get a front-row seat to the action. Come to the CNET booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall 3 Lobby, Booth SL-3 at 3 p.m. PT today, or watch the live video stream to witness the conversation first hand with the companies and people that are yet again transforming the experience of how we hit the road.

We've got quite the powerhouse of panelists for this event. From the automaker side of things, we have Sherif Marakby, VP of Autonomous Vehicles at Ford Motor Company. From the supplier side, we'll be talking with Kathy Winter, VP and general manager of automated driving solutions at Intel. To discuss the legislative side of things, we'll have a chat with Ben Husch from the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Does the idea of self-driving cars excite or horrify you? Whether you've got a strong opinion or you're simply curious about the sweeping changes coming to the way we travel, you won't want to miss this.

