Watch Ken Block tear through the snow in a 2017 Ford Raptor

North America is covered in snow. Ford just released a new Raptor. Ken Block's schedule was open. Why not combine all three for a proper dash through the snow in a 450-horse, not-so-open sleigh?

That's exactly what Ford did, and the result is exactly what you might expect. Block, a driver best known for his Gymkhana video series, absolutely tears up the white stuff from inside the 2017 Raptor. When car enthusiasts wake up to fresh powder on the ground, this is what they imagine doing. It's not just me.

The 2017 Raptor is a proper update to Ford's performance truck. With 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque on tap, connected to a suspension system built to tackle some of the gnarliest dunes you'll ever come across, the Raptor is a truck that's suited for antics like this. We didn't get a chance to blast through snow when we drove it, but we loved it nevertheless.