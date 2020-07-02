Walmart. What doesn't Walmart sell or provide? Well, soon, it will provide a place of entertainment in the form of drive-in move theaters.
Yes, the massive retail chain apparently plans to operate drive-in theaters at its Supercenters across the US starting next month, according to a teaser internet page published July 1. Walmart followed up the webpage with a tweet announcing the "select" stores will turn into drive-in theaters, thanks to a partnership with with Tribeca. There isn't a lot of additional information, but these theaters will also include car-side popcorn and beverage services, too.
Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the drive-ins.
These drive-ins will pop up around the US as a "safe, socially distanced" form of entertainment, the website reads. What movies or shows the retailer plans to show remains unknown. However, Tribeca's Drive-In initiative set to kick off at numerous areas around the US includes a ton of classic films such as Jaws and Back to the Future. Mixed in are films such as Mean Girls, Superbad and special live comedy events.
Discuss: Walmart will soon open drive-in movie theaters
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.