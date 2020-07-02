Walmart will soon open drive-in movie theaters

Walmart/Twitter

Walmart. What doesn't Walmart sell or provide? Well, soon, it will provide a place of entertainment in the form of drive-in move theaters.

Yes, the massive retail chain apparently plans to operate drive-in theaters at its Supercenters across the US starting next month, according to a teaser internet page published July 1. Walmart followed up the webpage with a tweet announcing the "select" stores will turn into drive-in theaters, thanks to a partnership with with Tribeca. There isn't a lot of additional information, but these theaters will also include car-side popcorn and beverage services, too.

Starting in August at select Walmart stores, we’re partnering with @Tribeca and rolling out the red carpet for drive-in movie premieres, complete with car-side 🍿and 🥤service. Stay tuned for more details. See you at the movies! https://t.co/JfUPB6QK8C pic.twitter.com/t4Enk8aYzL — Walmart (@Walmart) July 1, 2020

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the drive-ins.

These drive-ins will pop up around the US as a "safe, socially distanced" form of entertainment, the website reads. What movies or shows the retailer plans to show remains unknown. However, Tribeca's Drive-In initiative set to kick off at numerous areas around the US includes a ton of classic films such as Jaws and Back to the Future. Mixed in are films such as Mean Girls, Superbad and special live comedy events.