Volkswagen ID 4 has its 250 mile range estimate certified by the EPA

Volkswagen

Volkswagen's ID 4 electric crossover debuted back in September with an estimated range of 250 miles from its 82-kilowatt-hour battery pack. According to a report published on Tuesday by Inside EVs, that range estimate has now been confirmed by the EPA.

The ID 4 is the first VW ID model to be sold in the US and is powered by a single rear-axle motor that produces 201 horsepower and 228 pound-feet of torque. The ID 4 will be available later in 2021 with a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup and a different maximum estimated range.

If 250 miles from 82 kilowatt-hours doesn't knock your socks off, that's because it's not super-duper impressive in terms of energy efficiency when compared to, say, the Tesla Model Y with its 75-kilowatt-hour battery pack, all-wheel drive and 325-mile estimated range.

Still, the ID 4 is cheaper than the Tesla, thanks to its starting price of $39,995 (not including a destination fee or any applicable tax credits). It will also offer other fringe benefits to ownership like a well-established dealer network and three years of free fast charging.

Deliveries are set to begin before the end of the year.