Volvo XC40 EV to debut this year, report says

Volvo has not been shy about its electrification goal, which includes a determination to have EVs comprise half its global sales by 2025. Trouble is, the company doesn't yet have an all-electric model to sell, but that'll soon change, according to a new report.

Volvo will introduce its all-electric XC40 compact SUV later this year, Automotive News Europe reports, citing confirmation from Volvo at a safety event last week. It will be the first all-electric Volvo on sale, and its debut will mark the second EV unveiling from Volvo Car Group, the first being the electric Polestar 2.

Beyond that confirmation, details are scant. The XC40 entered production in late 2017, so a debut later this year might come alongside a mild refresh that updates the vehicle's styling or packaging. There's also no additional information about the electric XC40's powertrain at the time of writing, so any estimates about range or performance would be shots in the dark.

From a product standpoint, the XC40 is a wise car to electrify first. ANE points out that the XC40 is Volvo's second-most popular model after the XC60, and its compact footprint means it could add even more appeal to urbanites looking to hop on the electrification bandwagon.

Of course, not every person is ready to jump into the world of electric vehicles, or they might only want to dip their toes in a little bit. Thankfully, Volvo has plenty of options to keep other buyers happy, too. In addition to the gas variants of XC40 that are already on sale, the automaker intends to roll out plug-in hybrid variants, as well, spawning T4 Twin Engine and T5 Twin Engine variants in the near future.