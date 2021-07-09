Volvo V60 and V90 wagons discontinued for 2022

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

On Thursday, Motor Trend reported Volvo will stop offering the special-order-only V90 wagon in the US. We contacted the automaker for confirmation, and sorry to say, it's true. But to add insult to injury, a Volvo spokesperson told us the smaller V60 wagon is getting the axe, too. Sad trombones all around.

It's not all bad news, though. "The wagons will live on in the Cross Country variant," Volvo's spokesperson said, and the high-performance V60 Polestar Engineered plug-in hybrid will stick around, as well. The models being discontinued are the front-wheel-drive V60 T5 and V90 T5 and the all-wheel-drive V90 T6.

Volvo has always been known for its wagons, even as fewer and fewer US customers opt for this vehicle type. These days, however, wagons have to do a bit of SUV cosplay in order to survive -- think of the Audi A6 Allroad, Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain and even the longstanding Subaru Outback.

Will we miss the standard V60 and V90 models? You bet. But as long as the Cross Country and Polestar Engineered variants continue to live on, the longroof's future is hardly bleak.