Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Volvo V60 and V90 wagons discontinued for 2022

Thankfully, it's just the standard versions. The Cross Country and Polestar Engineered models will live on.

Listen
- 01:06
2019 Volvo V60Enlarge Image

Goodnight, sweet prince.

 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

On Thursday, Motor Trend reported Volvo will stop offering the special-order-only V90 wagon in the US. We contacted the automaker for confirmation, and sorry to say, it's true. But to add insult to injury, a Volvo spokesperson told us the smaller V60 wagon is getting the axe, too. Sad trombones all around.

It's not all bad news, though. "The wagons will live on in the Cross Country variant," Volvo's spokesperson said, and the high-performance V60 Polestar Engineered plug-in hybrid will stick around, as well. The models being discontinued are the front-wheel-drive V60 T5 and V90 T5 and the all-wheel-drive V90 T6

Volvo has always been known for its wagons, even as fewer and fewer US customers opt for this vehicle type. These days, however, wagons have to do a bit of SUV cosplay in order to survive -- think of the Audi A6 Allroad, Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain and even the longstanding Subaru Outback.

Will we miss the standard V60 and V90 models? You bet. But as long as the Cross Country and Polestar Engineered variants continue to live on, the longroof's future is hardly bleak. 

2020 Volvo V60: A stylish, comfortable hauler

See all photos
Now playing: Watch this: 2020 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar Engineered: Sing the wagon...
7:02