Yes, Volvo will do a new V60 Cross Country

I know that the introduction of a brand-new, super-sexy Volvo V60 gets everyone all in a tizzy but hey, real talk, the best is yet to come. Following the V60's unveiling in Sweden, Volvo boss Lex Kerssemakers confirmed to Roadshow that, "yes," there will be a Cross Country version coming, as well.

Exciting stuff, I know, but what does that mean exactly? It means that the new V60, which is already handsome as all heck, will get some tasteful body cladding, increased ride height and a slightly higher price tag. But the Volvo Cross Country line has always been more than the sum of its parts. The Cross Country is known for offering comfort, style and the ability to ignore bad weather in a way that most of its German rivals could only dream.

"Is it huge volumes? No," Kerssemakers told Roadshow. "It's part of our heritage so we need to continue it."

The Cross Country name started way back in 1998 with the original V70 XC. Based on the V70 all-wheel drive, which itself was a revised version of Volvo's 850 wagon, it received black plastic body cladding, new badging and increased ride height. American buyers were really into it, and it sold well enough that Volvo repeated the trick when it completely overhauled its lineup, eventually adding the (current) V60 and V90 Cross Country models. There's even a high-riding S60 Cross Country sedan.

Enlarge Image Volvo

Volvo hasn't given us any kind of timeline as to when we might see a V60 Cross Country, plus he told us that all future Volvo cars will be offered via the company's Care by Volvo subscription service. In other words, shut up and take our money!