Volvo's new flagship full-electric EX90 is right around the corner. The automaker's Concept Recharge gives us some idea what to expect from the SUV's exterior. Newly released teaser photos and video now give us the first peek at the vehicle's cabin and its sustainably-sourced materials.

Volvo says that it's moving away from "old-fashioned automotive luxury" that focuses on materials like animal leather, flashy bling and excess horsepower. In its release, the Swedish automaker questions the meaning of luxury and proposes a new concept built around the qualities of simple, organic Scandinavian design. Volvo heralds the EX90's use of reclaimed, recycled and sustainable materials as a critical step toward its goal of being climate-neutral by 2040.

Enlarge Image Volvo

The EX90 will feature a new textile that Volvo calls Nordico. The fabric is made from recycled materials such as PET bottles and organic material sourced from responsibly managed forests in Sweden and Finland. In fact, the EX90 contains more recycled plastics than any Volvo vehicle prior. There are almost 50 kilograms of post-consumer plastic and bio-based materials used in its cabin and body, which Volvo says sets the standard for its future vehicles.

Buyers will also have the option for wool blend upholstered seats -- of course, sustainably harvested from happy livestock.

Elsewhere in the cabin, you'll find Forest Stewardship Council-certified wood panels, which Volvo's designers highlight with a warm backlight to bring a bit of the Nordic wilderness inside and help to create the feel of a Scandinavian living room. The room concept continues with seven curated "room" themes that can be selected when building an EX90, matching the interior trim, decorations and upholstery with the exterior colors. Each theme is said to be inspired by some aspect of Scandinavian lifestyle and nature.

The 2023 Volvo EX90 -- which will eventually replace the XC90 -- is set to debut on Nov. 9. Check out everything we know about the electric SUV and its next-generation driver-aid technology while you wait.