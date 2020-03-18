Volvo recalls 121,000 cars over auto emergency braking failure

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Automatic emergency braking is a wonderful technology that can keep drivers and passengers far safer. But, for it to be effective, it needs to successfully detect obstacles.

And that's why quite a few Volvos will soon need to go back to the dealership. In documents Volvo filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last week, the automaker said it will recall 121,605 vehicles for possible automatic emergency brake failure. Volvo said 2019-2020 S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, S90L, V90, V90 Cross Country, XC40, XC60 and XC90 models are all included in the recall. In other words, the entire Volvo lineup.

The AEB systems may feature a hardware and software incompatibility issue that will keep sensors from identifying an object. Of course, the driver should always be the first line of defense when it comes to responsible driving, but an AEB system that doesn't function as intended increases the risk of a crash.

Volvo has a fix ready to go for the issue and plans to update customers' cars with new software free of charge. Then, the AEB system will work as it should. The company expects the recall to start on May 1 and to mail out notices around then.