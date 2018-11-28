Volvo has no plans to expand into niche segments

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Luxury automakers sure do love splitting niche cars into sub-niche cars these days. Crossovers can apparently be coupes. Sedans can be Gran Coupes. It's all a big ol' mess of seemingly overlapping subsegments.

Volvo, thankfully, doesn't want any part of that.

"That's not what the customers are expecting," Håkan Samuelsson, CEO of Volvo Cars, told Roadshow in an interview Wednesday at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Now that the company has fully redesigned its entire US portfolio, and the still-new-feeling XC90 is the brand's oldest product, there are no plans to enter new niches.

"We will work on not widening the scope," Samuelsson said. Instead, Volvo will focus on adding electrification options to its full model range, and improving its infotainment offerings. A plug-in hybrid version of the compact XC40 crossover is coming in the next few years, and a Google-powered infotainment system will spread to all of the brand's products in the very near future.

"That," Samuelsson said, "is more important than new body shapes."