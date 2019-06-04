Every Volvo, new or old, now gets free towing for life

Enlarge Image Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow

If you drive a Volvo -- any Volvo -- this news applies to you. The Swedish automaker announced its new Tow for Life program on Tuesday, which offers free towing to any and all Volvo vehicles in the United States.

Whether you blow a tire in your brand-new XC40 or if your old 240 just won't start, Volvo has you covered. It doesn't matter if your car is still covered under its factory warranty period or if you're driving a decades-old wagon, the Tow for Life service is available free of charge.

For new Volvos, customers can access the Tow for Life service through the On-Call roadside assistance system or app. Owners of older cars can call Volvo Customer Care at 1-800-550-5658. A tow truck will then take the car to a local Volvo retailer.

"Tow for Life ensures that in the event of a breakdown, help is on hand no matter the age of the vehicle," Scott Doering, head of customer service for Volvo Car USA, said in a statement. "This will get the customer back on the road faster and provide assurance that the repair was done right."