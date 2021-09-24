Volvo promises no more leather for cars by 2030

Enlarge Image Volvo

The tide is shifting at Volvo. The brand was one of the first to make a pledge to include some sort of electrification on every vehicle heading into the future, and it aims to only sell EVs by 2030. It has a second goal in mind, too: Every one of these new cars will shun leather. The company said on Thursday it will produce leather-free cars more frequently with the aim to eliminate leather use come 2030.

The promise starts with the Volvo C40 Recharge EV, which doesn't house one swatch of leather. With each new EV the company has planned, they'll also introduce a leather-free way of upholstering an interior. It won't be like a flick of a light switch, however. Volvo's in the business of selling luxury cars, and luxury car buyers want premium materials. With that said, the brand's on the hunt for sustainable sources of new materials it can incorporate into its future cars. Those may include a material made from recycled bottles, wool from certified responsible sources and more.

Volvo

At the end of the day, it's about reducing the industry's reliance on cattle farming, which is responsible for about 14% of global greenhouse gases.

Come 2025, Volvo wants 25% of new materials infused into its cars to come from recycled and bio-based content. The brand won't leave much slack on the leash for its suppliers, either. Any immediate supplier working with Volvo should run on 100% renewable energy as well.