Volvo's C40 Recharge is a slick crossover EV with a coupe-y roofline

It's based on the XC40 Recharge and will only be sold online.
Volvo's latest model is the electric C40 Recharge, a "coupe" version of the XC40 crossover.
The C40 is lower than the XC40 and it has a sleek roofline that ends in a cool integrated spoiler.
At the front there are some new angular details, but it's largely the same as the XC40.
The C40 is the first Volvo designed from the ground up as an EV.
The C40 has a 78-kWh battery pack and two electric motors, with a total of 408 horsepower.
Volvo estimates a range of 210 miles, slightly better than the XC40 Recharge.
The C40 will be built at Volvo's plant in Belgium, with production starting this fall.
Expect the C40 to have a higher price than the XC40 Recharge.
The C40 is part of Volvo's push to be fully electric by 2030, with half of its vehicles set to be EVs by 2025.
