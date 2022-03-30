Volkswagen Taos and Tiguan Recalled for Rear Suspension Issue

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

You may not think about it much, but your vehicle's suspension is important. Among other things, this is the part of a car or truck that isolates the passenger compartment from the road below and allows you to safely navigate corners. The last thing you want is a major suspension component to crack or break, though this is an issue several Volkswagen models are currently facing.

Last Wednesday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration posted a recall for certain 2022 model year Volkswagen Tiguan and Taos SUVs as well as the long-wheelbase version of the 2021 Tiguan. The rear suspension knuckles in affected vehicles may have been incorrectly manufactured, which could cause them to corrode and crack. Obviously, this could compromise the stability of the rear suspension, leading to a crash.

Fortunately, only 10,119 vehicles are affected by this call-back, which, in the world of automotive defects, is a relatively small number. That total should include 2,876 2022 VW Tiguans and 4,753 long-wheelbase versions from the 2021 model year. The remainder (2,490 vehicles) applies to the scrappy little Taos. No injuries or deaths appear to have been caused by this issue.



This is the second VW recall in recent weeks. On March 11, the German automaker's Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs were called back for an electrical issue that could cause delayed airbag deployment or unintended low-speed braking. Nearly 223,000 vehicles are impacted by that action.

What do you do if you own one of these vehicles? Simple, keep an eye out for information from the manufacturer, which is expected to start on May 20, then take your Tiguan or Taos to a Volkswagen dealership where technicians will inspect and, if necessary, replace any defective rear suspension knuckles. This work will be performed free of charge.

For more information on this callback, the NHTSA campaign number 22V176000. You can contact the government agency at 1-888-327-4236 or head on over to www.nhtsa.gov. Volkswagen customer service can be reached at 1-800-893-5298. For reference, 42L8 is the automaker's internal number for this recall.