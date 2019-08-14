Enlarge Image Volkswagen

We've seen a handful of convertible crossover SUVs come and go -- none of them mighty successful in the US. Across the pond, Volkswagen is prepared to shake things up a bit with its own drop-top utility. Meet the T-Roc Cabriolet.

VW brands the vehicle the first compact convertible crossover and it effectively replaces the Beetle Convertible that exited production earlier this year. Perhaps more utility in a convertible will help shore up buyers, though other automakers have found that's often not the case. Aside from the Jeep Wrangler, it's tough to name a successful convertible SUV.

Like the now-departed Beetle Convertible, the T-Roc Cabriolet sports a soft-top roof that opens in 9 seconds and operates at speeds up to about 18 mph. Of course, the convertible crossover sports the necessary safety enhancements to also make sure passengers are as safe as can be in the event of a rollover crash. Roll-over protection reports for duty in a "fraction of a second," according to VW, as soon as the system detects vehicle tilt.

The German brand was light on other details as it's saving them for the car's debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show in September. We do know the T-Roc Cabriolet will offer the automaker's Digital Cockpit, an R-Line package with "sport-tuned running gear" and two gasoline engines at launch.

The powertrains are 1.0-liter turbocharged inline-3 and a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4. With three cylinders and a turbo, VW said the convertible crossover makes 113 horsepower, while the turbo-4 will muscle 148 hp. A six-speed manual is standard, but a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic will be available.

If you haven't caught on yet, this model isn't for Americans. In fact, we won't be treated to the rather handsome T-Roc in any form. That's sort of a bummer since there's also a T-Roc R. Instead, VW plans for a similarly sized crossover for the US that will likely look more like the Atlas. I wouldn't expect a drop-top version of the Americanized model.