The Volkswagen T-Roc has dropped its top

The convertible life has come to the VW T-Roc Cabriolet.
It's only for Europe, though.
Americans won't see any kind of T-Roc.
Instead, we'll get a different crossover that's similarly sized.
In Europe, the T-Roc Cabriolet will indirectly replace the Beetle convertible.
Perhaps more utility in a convertible will help shore up buyers.
Other automakers have found out that's often not the case.
Aside from the Jeep Wrangler, it's tough to name a successful convertible SUV.
The T-Roc Cabriolet sports a soft-top roof.
The roof opens in 9 seconds.
Drivers can operate the roof at speeds up to 18 mph.
The convertible crossover sports the necessary safety enhancements.
Roll-over protection reports for duty in a "fraction of a second," according to VW.
An R-Line package is part of the available features.
It's a funky looking thing, that's for sure.
