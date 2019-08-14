The Volkswagen T-Roc has dropped its top

  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet

The convertible life has come to the VW T-Roc Cabriolet.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
1
of 46

It's only for Europe, though.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
2
of 46

Americans won't see any kind of T-Roc.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
3
of 46

Instead, we'll get a different crossover that's similarly sized.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
4
of 46

In Europe, the T-Roc Cabriolet will indirectly replace the Beetle convertible.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
5
of 46

Perhaps more utility in a convertible will help shore up buyers.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
6
of 46

Other automakers have found out that's often not the case.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
7
of 46

Aside from the Jeep Wrangler, it's tough to name a successful convertible SUV.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
8
of 46

The T-Roc Cabriolet sports a soft-top roof.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
9
of 46

The roof opens in 9 seconds.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
10
of 46

Drivers can operate the roof at speeds up to 18 mph.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
11
of 46

The convertible crossover sports the necessary safety enhancements.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
12
of 46

Roll-over protection reports for duty in a "fraction of a second," according to VW.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
13
of 46

An R-Line package is part of the available features.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
14
of 46

It's a funky looking thing, that's for sure.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
15
of 46

Keep clicking or scrolling to check out more of the T-Roc Cabriolet.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
16
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
17
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
18
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
19
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
20
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
21
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
22
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
23
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
24
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
25
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
26
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
27
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
28
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
29
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
30
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
31
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
32
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
33
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
34
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
35
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
36
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
37
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
38
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
39
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
40
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
41
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
42
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
43
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
44
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
45
of 46

Read the article
Published:Photo:Volkswagen
46
of 46
Now Reading

The Volkswagen T-Roc has dropped its top

Up Next

Live like the 0.5 percent with the Bentley Continental GT

Latest Stories

OnStar investigating after service couldn't help baby locked in car

OnStar investigating after service couldn't help baby locked in car

by
Going hands-on with Apple's CarPlay update in iOS 13

Going hands-on with Apple's CarPlay update in iOS 13

2:43
Hands-on with iOS 13's major Apple CarPlay update

Hands-on with iOS 13's major Apple CarPlay update

by
Aston Martin will design a home just for your car collection

Aston Martin will design a home just for your car collection

by
2020 Chevy C8 Corvette starts at $59,995 after destination

2020 Chevy C8 Corvette starts at $59,995 after destination

by