Volkswagen recalls 218,000 Jetta sedans for fuel leaks

The leaking fuel could lead to a fire, and nobody wants a fire, especially in 2020.

2018 Volkswagen JettaEnlarge Image

No fires, please.

 Volkswagen

A group of Volkswagen Jetta sedans will need to go back to the dealer after the automaker announced a new recall this week pertaining to leaking fuel.

In documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Volkswagen said 218,192 cars from the 2016-2018 model years house improperly torqued fuel rail bolts. If the bolts come loose over time, gasoline may leak from the engine and increase the risk of a fire breaking out, since the fuel is so close to a source of ignition. 

 VW said 100% of Jettas involved in the recall feature the faulty bolts, but it isn't aware of any injuries or fires related to the issue.

The recall is pretty cut-and-dried. With each car confirmed with the loosening bolts, VW technicians will simply replace the bolts with new ones torqued to the correct specifications. Notifications for owners should begin mailing out in the next month and a half before the recall campaign begins on Dec. 20.

