2020 Volkswagen Jetta: A competent small sedan

This is an unassuming small sedan.
The Jetta's interior is straightforward and most of its features are easy to use.
This car has cleanly styled flanks.
Under the hood is a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque.
This car has a whole lot of grille!
The Jetta's digital instrument cluster is cleanly laid out and easy to read.
You've got to love a nice, clean sans-serif font!
Yep, the backseat folds down for extra hauling capacity, though the surface this creates is far from flat.
This VW's rear bumper has fake exhaust outlets. I'm sorry.
