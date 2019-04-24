Volkswagen I.D. R is ready for its Nürburgring lap record attempt

Volkswagen on Wednesday revealed the latest iteration of its I.D. R all-electric racing car, which on Thursday will attempt to set a new lap record at the Nürburgring. The goal is to beat the existing electric-car 'Ring record of 6 minutes, 45.9 seconds, which was set by the Nio EP9 in 2017.

The Volkswagen I.D. R already has some pretty serious lap times under its belt, having set a new Pikes Pike International Hill Climb record and an electric-car record at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. With Germany's famed Nürburgring not only the international benchmark against which all modern cars are tested, as well as being in VW's homeland, it's no surprise the company has its eyes set on trouncing Nio's Green Hell lap time. As at Pikes Peak, the I.D. R will be driven by racing driver Romain Dumas.

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

The I.D. R has been modified significantly for use at the Nürburgring, starting with new electronics for charging and discharging the twin lithium-ion battery packs on the track. Whereas at Pikes Peak the I.D. R was able to extract about 20 percent of the power it needed through regenerative braking, at the Nordschleife VW said it predicts that figure will only be about 10 percent.

The car's aerodynamic elements have also been redesigned, with a new front spoiler and fully enclosed underbody designed for higher speeds. The new rear wing reduces the I.D. R's total height by 8.7 inches compared to prior versions. Overall, the car has 33 percent less aerodynamic drag than the Pikes Peak version, yet VW still claims total downforce is "roughly twice as much" downforce as a Formula 1 car. A drag reduction system can temporarily lower drag by 20 percent.

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

Other changes include the installation of carbon-fiber brake discs, which VW says are not only lighter than the car's prior ceramic discs but also lighter. All told, the I.D. R weighs "less than" 2,425 pounds, including the driver.

As when it campaigned at Pikes Peak, the I.D. R will have plenty of power at its disposal. Its twin electric motors produce 670 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, directed to the road through Bridgestone Potenza race tires. VW claims the car will accelerate to 62 mph in just 2.25 seconds, with top speed estimated at 168 mph. Even more incredible is that around the 'Ring, VW expects an average speed of more than 112 mph.

Check back with Roadshow soon to see how fast the Volkswagen I.D. R can lap the Nürburgring and whether it can crack Nio's electric-car lap record.