The record-breaking Volkswagen I.D. R electric car

Volkswagen conquered Pikes Peak, turning in a record-setting time of 7:57.148 in the I.D. R electric prototype. 

The I.D R was piloted by Romain Dumas, a previous Pikes Peak champion. 

The I.D R is powered by two electric motors, one on each axle. 

The race to the clouds climbs to a total elevation of 14,115 feet through 156 turns. 

The I.D. R's battery is set up for maximum output, not maximum range.

The car develops 680 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. 

It can go from 0-62 mph in a scant 2.25 seconds. 

The giant wing in back produces more downforces than the total weight of the car. 

The I.D R is named for VW's future electric lineup, which includes the I.D. Crozz and I.D. Buzz. 

Keep scrolling for more photos of this record-breaking EV. 

