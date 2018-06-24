The record-breaking Volkswagen I.D. R electric car

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Volkswagen conquered Pikes Peak, turning in a record-setting time of 7:57.148 in the I.D. R electric prototype.
The I.D R was piloted by Romain Dumas, a previous Pikes Peak champion.
The I.D R is powered by two electric motors, one on each axle.
The race to the clouds climbs to a total elevation of 14,115 feet through 156 turns.
The I.D. R's battery is set up for maximum output, not maximum range.
The car develops 680 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.
It can go from 0-62 mph in a scant 2.25 seconds.
The giant wing in back produces more downforces than the total weight of the car.
The I.D R is named for VW's future electric lineup, which includes the I.D. Crozz and I.D. Buzz.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this record-breaking EV.