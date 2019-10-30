Volkswagen will unveil new ID electric car concept at Petersen Auto Museum

Volkswagen

While the focus on Volkswagen's ID electric-car portfolio remains in Europe for now, the German automaker has something prepped for a debut on US soil in less than a month.

VW quietly said in a Wednesday release that it will debut a new ID electric car concept at the Petersen Automotive Museum on Nov. 19. That's a day before the press invades the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, but VW clearly wants to give the car more attention outside of the bright lights at the trade center.

The new electric concept car will will headline a new exhibit VW has helped put together for the museum called "Building an Electric Future." The company said it will detail VW's history around the world, but also introduce visitors to its upcoming lineup of electric cars produced under the ID badge. The MEB platform will also be a major theme throughout the exhibit.

Highlighting the end of the exhibit will be the new concept car, though it's unclear what form this model will take. So far, we've seen the ID Crozz, ID Buzz, ID Roomzz, ID Buggy and the ID Vizzion. Whether this is a new body style or perhaps an updated version of a previous concept isn't clear yet. We do know for sure the ID Crozz will enter production as the ID 4 and launch next year, and the ID Buzz will eventually become a production VW Microbus for a new era.

The image attached appears to be the previously shown ID Vizzion concept, which may hint at an updated electric sedan concept. Whatever the automaker has planned, we'll have the full details on the new ID concept as VW takes the sheets off next month.