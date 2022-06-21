Volkswagen Teases Electric ID Aero Sedan Concept

What's happening Volkswagen will introduce a new electric sedan based on its MEB modular electric vehicle architecture. Why it matters A concept car, called ID Aero, previews the Chinese version of this electric sedan, though Volkswagen confirmed a variant for Europe and North America is in the works, as well. What's next The Volkswagen ID Aero concept will debut on June 27.

Volkswagen released a teaser of its upcoming electric sedan on Tuesday, ahead of a premiere on June 27. Called ID Aero, the initial concept will preview the version of the sedan designed for China, though Volkswagen confirmed a variant of this EV will also be sold in Europe and North America.

The ID Aero rides on the same modular electric architecture Volkswagen uses for the ID 4 crossover and ID Buzz van. The ID Aero measures 5 meters long, which makes it about 5 inches longer than the Volkswagen Arteon.

This sedan might be a further evolution of Volkswagen's horribly named ID Vizzion concept that first debuted in 2018. That show car also spawned the ID Space Vizzion electric wagon, which is also said to be destined for production.

The road-going version of the ID Aero sedan is scheduled to go on sale in China in the second half of 2023. That's also when Volkswagen will likely debut the American/European variant, with production of that sedan expected to kick off shortly thereafter at Volkswagen's plant in Emden, Germany.