DOT announces the remaining eight grants in its ADS Demonstration program

The US Department of Transportation made a big show of announcing that it would be handing out grants for its Automated Driving Systems Demonstration Grants program.



The first three states that were announced as winners were Michigan, Ohio and Virginia, but now, thanks to a new announcement made on Wednesday, we know that the other states to receive grants include California, Iowa, Pennsylvania and Texas.



The grants range in size from around $7 million to nearly $8.5 million, and the projects that won them include Iowa's plan to develop automated driving systems (ADS) that can navigate on poorly-lit rural roads without high-definition maps and Pennsylvania's program to make those same kinds of systems function in temporary work zones.



The total amount dispensed between all 11 grants comes to nearly $60 million. It's unclear if these grants are going to be a one-time deal or if they're going to be a recurring thing.