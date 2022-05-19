Uber Will Now Deliver Groceries from Over 70 Grocery Outlet stores

Uber continues its push into on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery. Starting Thursday, West Coast customers can use Uber and Uber Eats to order sundries from more than 70 Grocery Outlet locations in California, Oregon and Washington state.

The goal of the pilot partnership "is to provide a reliable and affordable grocery delivery option that works for everyone, no matter your budget," said Oskar Hjertonsson, Uber's head of grocery, in a statement.

To promote the service, Uber is offering free delivery on the first order of $30 or more through June 19.

Expanded grocery delivery is just the latest innovation from the app, which this week also launched Uber Travel, allowing users to reserve flights, hotel rooms and restaurant reservations in the US and get 10% back for use on Uber rides.

Other new services announced during the Go/Get 2022 product event livestream on May 16 include Uber Charter, which lets you book a party bus or passenger van, vouchers that allow hosts to cover the cost of rides for guests and in-venue ordering on Uber Eats and Postmates at Yankee Stadium and other sports arenas.

Uber has also integrated Google Assistant into Uber Eats to allow for voice ordering and is gearing up to launch a pair of autonomous delivery services in Los Angeles.

The company is also offering a paid premium membership, Uber One, with perks from the Marriott Bonvoy hotel loyalty program, Clear identity verification and Obe Fitness, among other partners. Uber One members will receive free delivery on all Grocery Outlet orders over $15 indefinitely.