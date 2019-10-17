A TV show about Uber is in the works

Love Showtime's smash hit high-finance drama Billions? Then you may be interested in the latest project its showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien are working on.

Variety reports the duo is developing a show about the love-it-or-hate-it ride-sharing service Uber. Apparently it will focus on the real-life trials and tribulations of the company's days as an enigmatic startup as well as on Travis Kalanick, the company's former CEO who was shown the door due to ethical concerns and other management issues. Expect plenty of drama, plot twists and larger-than-life characters.

This limited series will be loosely based on the book by New York Times technology reporter Mike Isaac, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. As with Billions, which has just been renewed for a fifth season, this program will be produced for the Showtime network, according to Variety. (Note: Showtime and CNET are both subsidiaries of CBS.)

There's no detail on when the show will debut, who will star in it or even what it will be called, but if Koppelman and Levien's track record is any guide it should be seriously good television. The duo previously wrote movies such as Ocean's 13 and Runaway Jury.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.