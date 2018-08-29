Uber takes flying cars worldwide with international UberAir test cities

Uber

Uber wants to bring flying cars to our skies, and it's chosen five countries it thinks are perfect for the transport of the future.

The ride-sharing company is officially setting up a third test city for its UberAir initiative, after Dallas and Los Angeles, and has announced it is working with five countries to launch UberAir internationally. Uber made the announcement at its Uber Elevate conference in Tokyo on Thursday.

Australia, Brazil, France, India and Japan have all been slated as potential sites for the trials, which would see Uber running test flights, road-testing (sky-testing?) the technology and working with local regulators to establish the framework for making on-demand aviation a reality.

The promise? A future when you can "push a button and get a flight."

The company says it is now officially working with regulators and city planners across the five countries, with plans to announce its third UberAir test city within six months. Uber name-checked a number of cities and regions in each country in its announcement.

Australia: Sydney and Melbourne



Brazil: Rio de Janeiro and the state of São Paulo



France: Paris

India: Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore

Japan: Tokyo

When UberAir gets off the ground, you won't be seeing sedans with bolted on wings. Known as eVTOL aircraft (short for electric vertical take-off and landing), these vehicles look more like futuristic hobby drones upsized for humans. Think multiple propellers, streamlined aerodynamic designs and high-tech electric batteries (Uber's head of battery engineering, Celina Mikolajczak, joined the company from Tesla).

Uber is currently working with partners such as Embraer and Boeing-owned Aurora Flight Sciences to develop vehicles, and the company unveiled its first design for an eVTOL concept vehicle at its second Uber Elevate conference in Los Angeles in May.

The eCRM-003, as it's known internally at Uber, features four pairs of co-rotating rotors (a total of eight propellors) driven by electric motors to create vertical lift. That vertical lift means the aircraft doesn't need a long runway for take-off, so starting a flight will be as simple as jumping off from a "Skyport" on top of a building.

The eCRM is capable of cruising speeds of 150 to 200 miles per hour (240 to 320 kilometers/hour) and can go 60 miles on a single charge. Uber also says the electric motors make for a much quieter and more efficient flight, compared to a helicopter.

Uber has previously said it wants to get flying cars off the ground as early as 2020 in Los Angeles, with plans for an UberAir on-demand air taxi service as early as 2023. But it won't be alone as it pushes for this ambitious goal.

Rolls-Royce, Boeing and Kitty Hawk (the Silicon Valley darling financed by Google founder Larry Page) are all working on concepts to take to the skies in the form of on-demand air taxis, high-tech rescue aircraft and even unpiloted "personal aviation" vehicles in the future.

