Enlarge Image Turo

Turo is a great option for car nerds who have to rent a vehicle for some reason, but don't want to get stuck with the latest midsize domestic sedan that one of the big rental companies has to offer. Turo has always had some great cars if you took the time to look, but now the company is making it easier to find automotive gold with the addition of its Deluxe and Super Deluxe badges.

First, if you're not familiar with Turo, think of it as Airbnb for cars, but without all the problematic stuff. A vehicle owner puts the car up for use by those who have downloaded the Turo app and can set the rental price, mileage limits and so on, and then John or Jane Q. Public can take it for a few days and enjoy it before returning it (hopefully without trashing it).

Sounds like a pretty sweet deal right? It is, generally, for both parties. It's a good way for people who might not otherwise be able to afford a new Maserati to keep one in their garage without having to eat ramen exclusively. And previously if you wanted to find the fancy cars of Turo, you had to narrow things down by make and then browse from there or spend ages swiping through the app until you were surprised by something. The new badges take a ton of work out of that.

According to Turo, cars with a value of $55,000 to $85,000 automatically get the Deluxe badge and cars that range from $85,001 on up get the Super Deluxe tag and are searchable by those badges. These car badges have been available in higher-end markets for a while, but now they're available nationwide in all of the 750 cities that Turo services. Currently, Turo has around 10,000 Deluxe and Super Deluxe cars listed out of around 230,000 cars in total, but the company expects that number to expand, natch.

Turo