Enlarge Image Troller / Ford

If you've been waiting for the long-anticipated Ford Bronco SUV revival, well, you've still got some time to kill. Instead of sitting with idle hands, why not check out the 2019 Troller T4 Trail, a new, even more capable version of Ford of Brazil's two-door off-roader. Priced from the equivalent of just under $38,000, this new T4 Trail version packs a brace of accessories designed to help the Troller go even further off the beaten path.

Accessories include beefier off-road bumpers with steel ends and a winch mount. These chunky-looking matte gray pieces add protection to the front and rear ends of the SUV, and their geometric quality is echoed in a set of large fender flares and rocker guards.

The composite-bodied Troller T4 Trail also comes with steel skid plates front and rear and a snorkel for improved water-fording and dust-mitigation capability.

The T4 Trail comes equipped with Ford's 3.2-liter Duratorq diesel five-cylinder, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and standard four-wheel drive. The powerplant is good for 200 horsepower and a self-locking rear differential. (The automaker isn't calling out how much torque the engine produces, but for comparison's sake, the 3.2-liter Powerstroke five-cylinder in the Ford Transit generates a nice, round 350 pound-feet.)

If you're confused about this truck's branding, know that Troller is a formerly independent SUV marque absorbed by Ford of Brazil a bit over a decade ago. This second-generation Troller T4 first hit South American roads in 2014, and it hasn't changed much since.

If you're hoping that this Jeep Wrangler competitor provides a good look at the upcoming Ford Ranger SUV that's due for 2020, well, keep dreaming. The two likely have nothing in common but a focus on rugged good-looks and off-road performance. As the T4 likely couldn't pass regulatory hurdles for crash and emissions in America, maybe we should be relieved by that, but the truth is, this hardcore, back-to-basics SUV is so endearing that we wouldn't mind seeing it on US roads.