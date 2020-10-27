Triton-EV builds electric semi-truck in just 35 days

Watch out Nikola and Tesla, a new electric semi-truck could disrupt the heavy-hauling industry. Triton-EV, a subsidiary of Triton Solar, has built a fully electric prototype big-rig, one that features some clever powertrain engineering.
Going toe-to-toe with traditional, diesel-powered 18-wheelers, Triton-EV's new truck can supposedly tow up to 220,000 pounds. This means companies would not have to sacrifice any capability by going with this all-electric machine over more traditional offerings.
Delivering that impressive performance, this truck features a hybrid powertrain, though it's probably not the sort of hybrid you're thinking of. Triton-EV's rig operates electrically, having a motor and a load of onboard batteries, however, a hydrogen fuel-cell generator is also included. It operates as a range-extender, pumping electrons back into the vehicle's batteries as required.
In heavy trucks like this, lot of other companies are either going the pure-electric route or opting for fuel-cell powertrains. But the trouble with the latter powertrain solution, at least according to Triton-EV, is that, in addition to limited hydrogen availability, it's not particularly energy-dense, struggling to generate enough torque to move loads less than half as heavy as what today's internal-combustion-powered 18-wheelers can handle. By going with an electric drivetrain in an application like this, you get plenty of giddy-up for decent acceleration, and the hydrogen fuel-cell is ready and waiting to help keep the batteries juiced. All in, this new semi-truck is estimated to offer a driving range of around 300 miles.
Triton-EV built this running, driving semi-truck in just 35 days, a speed that may be a more impressive feat than the vehicle itself. Yep, it took scarcely more than a month and used its own funds.
Triton-EV folks were able to achieve this goal by sourcing the chassis, frame and other major components from other companies. That makes sense: You can't design, engineer and manufacture something like this from scratch in a month. Vehicle development can cost billions of dollars and take many years to complete.
It's unclear if or even when this new, electrified big-rig might go on sale, though Triton-EV is exploring partnership opportunities. Naturally, pricing is just as up in the air, though it would likely cost anywhere between $150,000 and $250,000.
Discuss: Triton-EV builds electric semi-truck in just 35 days
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.