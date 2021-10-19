Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Toyota 'Tacozilla' SEMA build recalls the original Chinook

Toyota is cooking up something really cool for the 2021 SEMA show.

There are retro vibes in the air at Toyota, and the brand is prepared to bring a very cool build to the 2021 SEMA show. This past Thursday, the company quietly uploaded a teaser video of the build to its YouTube channel showing off what it calls "Tacozilla."

Tacozilla is a Tacoma-based "micro home" of sorts, and it's meant to recall the original Chinook. The little camper wagon combined Toyota and Chinook's expertise to create a very neat camper van of sorts decades ago, and basically, Toyota wants to do it again. Except this time, the brand wants it to be more off-road capable than ever.

According to the video, the company is starting with a Tacoma Sport with a manual transmission. From there, it needs to build a tiny home in the rear that's actually usable for someone going off the beaten path. But, there will be a sleeping quarters and toilet, for sure. And the team is focused on not making this look like a giant fridge on the back of a Tacoma with lots of rounded edges. The renderings so far look pretty great, especially with the retro color scheme proposed.

We'll likely see a little more of this build before Toyota unveils it for SEMA. That's just a few weeks away when the show kicks off on Nov. 2.

