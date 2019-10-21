Toyota and TRD are resurrecting the TRD Supra 3000GT for SEMA

There are plenty of bad things about the internet, but one good thing is that it's helped to create a kind of collective memory for things that might have otherwise been forgotten. A good example is the 1994 Toyota Supra 3000GT that was produced in very limited numbers by Toyota's in-house performance arm, Toyota Racing Development.

Had the internet not become what it is, it would have been all too easy to forget this esoteric 25-year-old car that most people now remember from Gran Turismo. Still, despite its small production run, many of the design features of that car have gone on to be staples of Supra modification in the years since.

Now that there's a new Supra on the block, Toyota and its Gazoo Racing division, in concert with TRD, are coming out with a new version of the 3000GT, and that car will make its grand debut at SEMA in Las Vegas, according to a video teaser released by TRD on Sunday.

Now, we don't know too much about the new car, but TRD has released a mostly inscrutable 5-minute, 21-second video that appears to be made of grainy photocopies of cars to tease us. We watched the whole thing -- somehow without dying of boredom -- and now so can you.

If you don't have that kind of time, it basically shows a very wide Supra-shaped-object with a great big wing on the back. The excitement imparted by that tall wing is almost enough to justify how bad the video was -- almost.

Anyway, we don't know yet if any of the parts from this concept are going to be offered for sale to the public or if it's going to be sold as a complete car, but we're guessing we'll find out early next month.