Toyota Supra GT4 gets the homologation green light

The Toyota Supra GT4 has passed homologation requirements and a vast number of tests, which means the race car is ready to hit the track.

Although we already saw the Supra GT4 debut at the Nurburgring 24 Hours previously, with news the race car met all homologation requirements, the race car is now eligible for numerous races across Europe. Customers will take delivery of their cars as soon as possible, Toyota said on Tuesday.

The specs don't change from the figures we saw from the production race car last year. That means there's still a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with 430 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque and a seven-speed automatic transmission. The automaker also noted there are different "power sticks" that will let drivers and teams adhere to Balance of Performance regulations.

The GT4 car isn't simply a Supra with more power, though. There are plenty of upgrades to make it track ready, such as race-spec limited-slip differential, a new ECU, beefier driveshaft, Akrapovic racing exhaust system and adjustable racing dampers. On the safety front, there's an ATL FT3 fuel cell, an FIA-approved roll cage and a racing seat with a six-point safety harness.

If you want one, too late -- well, for now anyway. The first batch are already sold to customers, but Toyota has more planned. The second round will be ready for deliveries this summer.