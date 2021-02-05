Toyota's Super Bowl ad is big on hope, light on cars

Toyota focused on hope and an uplifting message for Super Bowl 55 as it debuted its commercial for the big game this past Wednesday. Instead of chuckles, it tugs at heart strings, diving into the life of Paralympian and Team Toyota athlete Jessica Long.

While we see Long dash through the waters, they run parallel with her life story: An adopted girl from a Russian orphanage with a rare health condition that required the amputation of both legs. Despite the hardships such a life-changing procedure creates, we see Long emerge triumphant along the way. "I love that the spot highlights not just the gold medals and accomplishments but the challenging journey to get there," Long said of the ad.

Long is now the second-most-decorated Paralympian in US history with 23 medals just from the specific games. Outside of the Paralympics, she's also one of the most decorated swimmers in general.

Toyota said the ad aims to encourage respect for all people with the aim to inspire others to overcome challenges. In addition to the main ad, the automaker will also display a digital 5-second-long "billboard" during the game to encourage CDC guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, and motivate individuals to understand how their specific actions affect those around them. You can see the full ad featuring Long right up above, or catch it before the 2-minute warning in the second quarter of the Super Bowl.