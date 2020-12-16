  • 2021 Toyota Mirai
Meet the second-generation Toyota Mirai.

This thing is a million times better looking than the old Mirai.

The nicely appointed interior is so premium you'd think it was a Lexus.

The Mirai Limited comes with 20-inch wheels.

These slim LED taillights are standard.

The Mirai is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell drivetrain.

A 12.3-inch infotainment screen is standard. 

I hate this shifter.

The Mirai is seriously attractive and starts right around $50,000 before you factor in federal and state incentives.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Toyota Mirai.

2021 Toyota Mirai: Sharp-lookin' sedan with hydrogen power

