2021 Toyota Mirai: Sharp-lookin' sedan with hydrogen power

Meet the second-generation Toyota Mirai.
This thing is a million times better looking than the old Mirai.
The nicely appointed interior is so premium you'd think it was a Lexus.
The Mirai Limited comes with 20-inch wheels.
These slim LED taillights are standard.
The Mirai is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell drivetrain.
A 12.3-inch infotainment screen is standard.
I hate this shifter.
The Mirai is seriously attractive and starts right around $50,000 before you factor in federal and state incentives.
