Toyota recalls 86 coupe over ignition-key troubles

Not all recalls are sweeping disasters that consume hundreds of thousands of cars. Toyota's latest recall is actually the opposite, covering only a small number of vehicles.

Toyota issued a recall for 94 examples of the 2017 Toyota 86 sports coupe. That's it. Just 94 86s, which is as difficult to read as it is to say aloud. All the affected models have traditional keys. Vehicles with keyless entry and start are not affected.

Enlarge Image Photo by Toyota

The problem relates to the key. During predelivery service, the automatic transmission key interlock may not be properly connected. If it's not properly connected, an owner may be able to remove the key while the car is in a gear other than park.

This doesn't present a safety concern on the road, but it may cause owners to leave the vehicle in an incorrect gear, which can lead to roll-aways, crashes and injuries.

Toyota will be notifying all 94 owners by first-class mail in January. Upon returning the cars to dealerships, technicians will inspect the ignition key interlock. If necessary, they'll connect the interlock and that should solve the problem.