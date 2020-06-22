Toyota production gradually resumes, but automaker still making fewer cars

Enlarge Image Toyota

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

So far, automakers have been largely spared of any major reverberations when it comes to car buying and the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, some segments are starting to see supply issues as buyers return to dealerships to snap up new vehicles quicker than automakers can produce them.

For Toyota, as it gradually ramps up production globally, it still foresees lower production outputs through August. The automaker said Monday it expects production to be off 10% from its initial plans, before the coronavirus pandemic. Toyota largely shuttered production plants around the world to slow the spread of COVID-19 starting in March. It resumed production at some capacity this past May.

Although production will still be down 10% in July compared to previous plans, plants have made massive improvements compared to this month. In June, the automaker said production will be off 40% compared to pre-virus forecasts.

Automakers around the world continue to ease back into production while working to ensure workforces remain protected from COVID-19. All the while, auto sales have continuously improved since a crater formed at the end of March and early April. Companies quickly began offering 0% financing deals to spur dealer traffic. Many of the sweet deals have since come to pass as dealer traffic largely returned to normal across much of the US.