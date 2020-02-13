Meet the safest cars of 2020 so far

  • subaru-outback-2020-6218
Subaru Outback

So far, these are the safest cars of 2020, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.






Audi A6

Audi's A6 was a Top Safety Pick Plus winner, which is a far more difficult feat this year.






Toyota Corolla Hatchback

The Toyota Corolla Hatchback received a regular Top Safety Pick.






Acura RDX

The Acura RDX earned highest honors with a Top Safety Pick Plus.






Volvo XC40

Volvo kept up on its safety promise with the XC40.






Toyota RAV4

A popular model, the RAV4 is a safe vehicle.






Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

The somewhat unloved Crosstrek Hybrid got the safety nod.






Subaru Legacy

Those looking for an AWD sedan will find security in the Legacy.






Hyundai Sonata

The shiny-new Sonata is a safe vehicle.






Hyundai Tucson

Keep clicking or scrolling to see all of the IIHS award winners thus far!






Subaru Forester






Lexus ES






Hyundai Nexo






Kia Sorento






Subaru WRX






Chevrolet Equinox






Mercedes-Benz C-Class






Kia Forte






Lincoln Corsair






Tesla Model 3






Nissan Maxima






Hyundai Elantra GT






Lexus NX






Volkswagen Tiguan






Ford Escape






Volvo S60






Hyundai Palisade






Honda Civic Hatchback






Subaru Ascent






Ford Edge






BMW 3 Series






Mazda3 sedan






Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class






Honda Insight






Subaru Impreza hatchback






Kia Soul






Lexus RX






Kia Stinger






Hyundai Santa Fe






Honda CR-V






Subaru Crosstrek






Audi Q8






Audi A7






Genesis G70






Hyundai Elantra






Mazda CX-9






Nissan Altima






Cadillac XT6






Lexus UX






Subaru Impreza sedan






Hyundai Veloster






Kia Sportage






Mazda CX-3






Toyota Camry






Hyundai Kona






Mazda3 hatchback






Kia Telluride






Toyota Corolla






2020 Honda Accord








Genesis G80






Honda Civic Coupe

For the full scoop on this year's IIHS awards, check out Roadshow's story on the safest cars of 2020 so far.





