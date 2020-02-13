Meet the safest cars of 2020 so far

So far, these are the safest cars of 2020, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
Audi's A6 was a Top Safety Pick Plus winner, which is a far more difficult feat this year.
The Toyota Corolla Hatchback received a regular Top Safety Pick.
The Acura RDX earned highest honors with a Top Safety Pick Plus.
Volvo kept up on its safety promise with the XC40.
A popular model, the RAV4 is a safe vehicle.
The somewhat unloved Crosstrek Hybrid got the safety nod.
Those looking for an AWD sedan will find security in the Legacy.
The shiny-new Sonata is a safe vehicle.
