Toyota and Lexus Recall 458,054 Vehicles Over Stability Control Software

Toyota and Lexus are recalling 458,054 vehicles over concerns that they will not automatically reengage their stability control programs if the driver disabled them and turned off the vehicle. The failure to do this puts these vehicles out of compliance with federal motor vehicle safety standards.

The recall affects 2020 through 2022 model year vehicles and includes the Lexus LX, NX Hybrid, NX PHEV, LS Hybrid, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Mirai, RAV4 Prime, Sienna, Venza, and Toyota Highlander Hybrid models.

The fix for this issue is relatively simple and involves your Toyota or Lexus technician updating your vehicle's skid control module software. As with all recalls, this work will be performed at no cost to you.

Toyota and Lexus plan to begin notifying owners of affected vehicles by mail on or around May 16, 2022. If you believe your vehicle is one of those covered by this recall and you have further questions, you can contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331 and reference recall number 22TA03 for Toyota and 22LA01 for Lexus.