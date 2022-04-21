Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Toyota and Lexus Recall 458,054 Vehicles Over Stability Control Software

The affected vehicles won't turn stability control back on automatically if a driver turned it off and then shut off the vehicle.

If your Sienna is feeling especially loose, double-check that your stability control system is on.

 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Toyota and Lexus are recalling 458,054 vehicles over concerns that they will not automatically reengage their stability control programs if the driver disabled them and turned off the vehicle. The failure to do this puts these vehicles out of compliance with federal motor vehicle safety standards.

The recall affects 2020 through 2022 model year vehicles and includes the Lexus LX, NX Hybrid, NX PHEV, LS Hybrid, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Mirai, RAV4 Prime, Sienna, Venza, and Toyota Highlander Hybrid models.

The fix for this issue is relatively simple and involves your Toyota or Lexus technician updating your vehicle's skid control module software. As with all recalls, this work will be performed at no cost to you.

Toyota and Lexus plan to begin notifying owners of affected vehicles by mail on or around May 16, 2022. If you believe your vehicle is one of those covered by this recall and you have further questions, you can contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331 and reference recall number 22TA03 for Toyota and 22LA01 for Lexus.

