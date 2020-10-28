On Wednesday, Toyota announced that it would be expanding its already sizable recall for bad fuel pumps in its and sister brand Lexus' vehicles by an additional 1.57 million units. The recall has already been expanded several times in 2020. The total number of cars being recalled at this point is around 3.34 million.
The problem with the affected fuel pumps is that they can simply die at any moment, and if this occurs while driving at higher speeds -- aka on a freeway -- it can increase the likelihood of a crash. Even if you're not driving fast, a dead fuel pump means a dead vehicle, and that sucks.
The fix involves replacing the faulty fuel pumps with ones featuring an improved design that should be much more resistant to failure. Dealers will install these pumps for free for owners of affected models, including:
- 2013-2015 Model Year Lexus LS 460
- 2013-2015 Model Year Lexus GS 350
- 2014 Model Year Toyota FJ Cruiser, Lexus ISF
- 2014-2015 Model Year Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser; Lexus GX 460, IS 350, LX 570
- 2015 Model Year Lexus NX 200t, RC 350
- 2017 Model Year Lexus IS 200t, RC 200t GS 200t
- 2017-2019 Model Year Toyota Highlander; Lexus GS 350
- 2017-2020 Model Year Toyota Sienna and Lexus RX 350
- 2017-2020 Model Year Toyota Tacoma
- 2018-2019 Model Year Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser; Lexus GS 300, GX 460, IS 300, IS 350, LS 500h, LX 570, NX 300, RC 300, RC 350
- 2018-2020 Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Sequoia, Tundra; Lexus ES 350, LC 500, LC 500h, LS 500, RX 350L
- 2019 Model Year Toyota Corolla Hatchback and Lexus UX 200
- 2019-2020 Model Year Toyota RAV4
Affected vehicle owners can expect to be notified by Toyota starting in December.
Discuss: Toyota, Lexus add 1.57 million new vehicles to fuel pump recall
