Toyota, Lexus add 1.57 million new vehicles to fuel pump recall

On Wednesday, Toyota announced that it would be expanding its already sizable recall for bad fuel pumps in its and sister brand Lexus' vehicles by an additional 1.57 million units. The recall has already been expanded several times in 2020. The total number of cars being recalled at this point is around 3.34 million.

The problem with the affected fuel pumps is that they can simply die at any moment, and if this occurs while driving at higher speeds -- aka on a freeway -- it can increase the likelihood of a crash. Even if you're not driving fast, a dead fuel pump means a dead vehicle, and that sucks.

The fix involves replacing the faulty fuel pumps with ones featuring an improved design that should be much more resistant to failure. Dealers will install these pumps for free for owners of affected models, including:

Affected vehicle owners can expect to be notified by Toyota starting in December.